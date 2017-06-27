The Latest: Cosby lawyer doubts he'll speak publicly
The Latest on a California lawsuit claiming Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenage girl more than 40 years ago : A lawyer for Bill Cosby says she does not think he will speak publicly before his second criminal trial in Pennsylvania. Attorney Angela Agrusa told reporters after a hearing Tuesday in a California sexual assault lawsuit that she can't imagine Cosby's legal team would let him speak or perform.
