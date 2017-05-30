The judge who says he's part of the gravest injustice in America
She turns to her family, sitting behind her in a federal court, and mouths "I love you." It may be a while before they're all together again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it matters that sheriffs are enthusiastic a...
|54 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Prosecutors Already Cracking Down On Undocument...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Was Texas Prosecutor's Murder an 'Aryan Brother... (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|7
|Harsh Immigration Policies Put Domestic Violenc...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|2 hr
|anotherview
|5
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|14 hr
|Farting video
|15
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|17 hr
|YuckFouBuddy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC