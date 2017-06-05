Tennessee governor signs law enhancing immigrant sentences
Tennessee judges will have the authority to enhance sentences for defendants in the country illegally at the time of their crimes, under a bill the governor has signed into law. According to the General Assembly's website, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed the bill on Friday.
