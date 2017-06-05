Tennessee governor signs law enhancin...

Tennessee governor signs law enhancing immigrant sentences

Tennessee judges will have the authority to enhance sentences for defendants in the country illegally at the time of their crimes, under a bill the governor has signed into law. According to the General Assembly's website, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed the bill on Friday.

Chicago, IL

