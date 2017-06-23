Target of Medicare insider trading case boasted he was unstoppable a beasta

In his prime, consultant David Blaszczak bragged that he made millions for his hedge-fund clients when he predicted important Medicare funding changes. He boasted in that same year to a finance executive: “I am a beast that cannot be stopped.” Stopped he was last week, when federal prosecutors announced an indictment against Blaszczak and three co-defendants, including an executive-level Medicare employee, for allegedly turning confidential government information into windfall profits on Wall Street.

