Still no verdict for Minnesota officer who shot Castile
Jurors weighing the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist last July ended their fourth day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict. Deliberations were to resume Friday in the manslaughter trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.
