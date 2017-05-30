Stay the course on fight to curb sex trade in Minnesota, nation
The U.S. attorney's office in Minnesota just wrapped up 21 more indictments of sex traffickers - part of its ongoing work to break up what have become sophisticated, international criminal organizations that exploit immigrant women and girls. To their credit, the exceptional work of prosecutors and investigators has not skipped a beat despite the loss of their former leader, Andrew Luger, who was forced to step down as U.S. attorney after President Trump requested mass resignations months ago.
