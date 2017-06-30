South Dakota sued for using catheter in toddler drug screen

The American Civil Liberties Union sued South Dakota on Thursday over the forced use of a catheter to take a urine sample from a 3-year-old boy who was being tested for exposure to drugs as part of a child-neglect investigation. The ACLU filed a pair of federal lawsuits challenging the practice, saying it violated the constitutional rights of the boy as well as five adults who underwent the same procedure in separate cases.

