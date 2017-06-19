Sleepy burglary suspect caught taking nap
WSAZ-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that a Putnam County homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed. The homeowner told police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged.
