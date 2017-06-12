Shooting of mentally ill man raises q...

Shooting of mentally ill man raises questions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Joshua Barre's mental health was spiraling out of control before he grabbed two butcher knives and went outside. The 29-year-old black man with bipolar disorder had been off his medication and holed up at home, cycling through depression, anxiety and paranoia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 1 hr Victor Hugo 13
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 2 hr Not Guilty 11
News Judge sentences man who raped sister to probati... 3 hr Bless Donald 3
News Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police 13 hr Trillion Dollars 3
News Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria... 17 hr Everyone 3
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News US backs away from California pollution fight Sat Solarman 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC