Sheriff: Man killed missing son, 5, after Disneyland trip

Investigators suspect the father of a 5-year-old California boy who has been missing for two months killed the child after a family outing at Disneyland in a plot to get back at his estranged wife during a bitter separation, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Monday. The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found and investigators would not release specific details of what led to the filing of the murder charge, but said there is strong circumstantial evidence in the case to prove the boy was killed by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. "I am confident the evidence proves Mr. Andressian committed this horrible crime," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.