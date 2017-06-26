Sheriff: Man killed missing son, 5, a...

Sheriff: Man killed missing son, 5, after Disneyland trip

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Investigators suspect the father of a 5-year-old California boy who has been missing for two months killed the child after a family outing at Disneyland in a plot to get back at his estranged wife during a bitter separation, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Monday. The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found and investigators would not release specific details of what led to the filing of the murder charge, but said there is strong circumstantial evidence in the case to prove the boy was killed by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. "I am confident the evidence proves Mr. Andressian committed this horrible crime," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 6 hr Trump Plotza 12
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 7 hr Tex-Road Tripping 25
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 8 hr Sally 4
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 10 hr Former DEM 36
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 11 hr District10 82
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 17 hr CodeTalker 207
News President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea... 17 hr Hostis Publicus 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC