Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Just 12% of Americans support the Senate Republican health care plan, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, amid a roiling debate over whether the GOP will deliver on its signature promise to repeal-and-replace the Affordable Care Act. Poll: Only 12% of Americans support the Senate health care plan Just 12% of Americans support the Senate Republican health care plan, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, amid a roiling debate over whether the GOP will deliver on its signature promise to repeal-and-replace the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m... 11 min Yellowroselady 1
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 1 hr CodeTalker 7
News Vt. man with violent criminal history goes free 5 hr Bartholemew 1
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-wa... 5 hr kwg2503 1
News Toone murder case set for grand jury 6 hr Lady Mckinnie 4
News Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ... 8 hr Daniel your a star 21
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC