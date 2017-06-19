Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medic...

Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

There are 1 comment on the KWWL-TV Waterloo story from 4 hrs ago, titled Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'. In it, KWWL-TV Waterloo reports that:

Democratic senators hold a hearing hosted by Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., center, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how they say the ... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Funny Thing

United States

#1 2 hrs ago
The question is, If premiums go up because fewer people are paying into the system, then it is no better.

It appears a lot of very elderly people will be hanging onto their employment instead of retiring to keep their insurance.

This will in turn make it more difficult for younger people to be employed.

So it will raise premiums and kill jobs.

Not a good combo.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living... 1 min True 1
News Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ... 4 min open your slanty ... 2
News GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14) 13 min Autistic mormon 216
News Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring... 16 min Artie 2
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 19 min Chilli J 4
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 42 min Hostis Publicus 20
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 1 hr NPR 49
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC