Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'
There are 1 comment on the KWWL-TV Waterloo story from 4 hrs ago, titled Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'. In it, KWWL-TV Waterloo reports that:
Democratic senators hold a hearing hosted by Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., center, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how they say the ... .
United States
#1 2 hrs ago
The question is, If premiums go up because fewer people are paying into the system, then it is no better.
It appears a lot of very elderly people will be hanging onto their employment instead of retiring to keep their insurance.
This will in turn make it more difficult for younger people to be employed.
So it will raise premiums and kill jobs.
Not a good combo.
