San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K A violation of the...
There are 4 comments on the ABC Action News story from 13 hrs ago, titled San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K A violation of the.... In it, ABC Action News reports that:
OCTOBER 14: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , agents detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ICE agents said the immigrant, a legal resident with a Green Card, was a convicted criminal and member of the Alabama Street Gang in the Canoga Park area.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at ABC Action News.
|
Since: Aug 11
13,173
Location hidden
|
#1 23 hrs ago
deport
|
#2 17 hrs ago
No longer in favor of simply deporting wet backs. They should first be given the Warmbier treatment.
|
#3 10 hrs ago
LOL, pay up suckas!
|
#4 3 hrs ago
LoL thats my girl
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Officials Can Expect Legal Pushback After I...
|1 hr
|DAII
|3
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|37
|Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience...
|3 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c...
|4 hr
|Confeve
|25
|Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|concerned citizen
|3
|A public hearing to consider the possible parol...
|12 hr
|Soobilly
|1
|Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m...
|18 hr
|Yellowroselady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC