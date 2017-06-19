Ryan promises to overhaul tax code this year despite hurdles
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|14 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|79
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|1 hr
|Cali
|173
|2 charged in 2014 fatal fire in Fayette County (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|Bit__
|11
|Marina City Web site draws board's anger with s... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|Super Free
|100
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|9 hr
|Chris W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC