Report: Black girls thought to need less protection
Adults think that black girls are less innocent, less in need of protection and nurturing, and seem older than similarly aged white girls, which could lead to stiffer punishments in school, a new report said Tuesday. The report also said American adults think black girls know more about adult topics and about sex than white girls of the same age.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge sentences man who raped sister to probati...
|3 hr
|crystal
|4
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|666long live
|137
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|5 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Egg executives in salmonella case must report t...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|6 hr
|SirPrize
|15
|Callihan indicted on pain clinic charges (May '12)
|7 hr
|Gerbils are us
|162
|Share on LinkedIn
|8 hr
|looking out 4 u
|3
