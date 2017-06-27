Report: Black girls thought to need l...

Report: Black girls thought to need less protection

10 hrs ago

Adults think that black girls are less innocent, less in need of protection and nurturing, and seem older than similarly aged white girls, which could lead to stiffer punishments in school, a new report said Tuesday. The report also said American adults think black girls know more about adult topics and about sex than white girls of the same age.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Chicago, IL

