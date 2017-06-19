Release sought of Oklahoma woman in d...

Release sought of Oklahoma woman in domestic violence case

Read more: The Progress

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking an Oklahoma court to release a woman serving 30 years in prison for failing to report the abuse of her two children by her boyfriend. A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks the release of 33-year-old Tondalo Hall, who has been in prison since pleading guilty in 2006.

Chicago, IL

