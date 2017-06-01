Redwood City officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that prosecutors will not be filing criminal charges against a Redwood City police officer who shot a drunk domestic violence suspect who also shot himself after chasing his estranged wife around a parking lot with a gun in March. Detective Joseph O'Gorman and his partner, Officer Roman Gomez, were in plainclothes and an unmarked car when they responded to a call about an armed suspect who had fired a shot around 2:15 p.m. on March 12 in the 200 block of Penobscot Drive.

