Q&A: Controversy lingers after $1.7B cleanup of Hudson River
Dredging crews left the Hudson River two years ago, but criticism of the $1.7 billion cleanup is bubbling up again. Advocates who want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to order crews back on the river are expected in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday night as the agency holds a public hearing on its review of the Superfund project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share on LinkedIn
|45 min
|looking out 4 u
|3
|Egg executives in salmonella case must report t...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|4
|Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf...
|4 hr
|Cops are Psychopaths
|6
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|5 hr
|Red Crosse
|209
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|5 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|13
|Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca...
|5 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|180
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC