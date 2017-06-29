Prosecutor: No crime committed by off...

Prosecutor: No crime committed by officer in man's death

Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A Connecticut police officer was justified when he shocked a man with a stun gun for 20 seconds shortly before the man died of a heart problem and blunt injury to his head, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy announced her findings in the case of Jose Maldonado, who died in April 2014 less than an hour after being beaten and shocked by several officers at the East Hartford police department.

