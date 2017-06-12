Programmer pleads guilty to theft in ...

Programmer pleads guilty to theft in lottery rigging scandal

A lottery computer programmer charged with using his inside knowledge to win rigged games across the U.S. pleaded guilty Monday to fixing a 2007 jackpot in Wisconsin - his first admission of guilt in a scandal that rocked the industry. Eddie Tipton entered the guilty plea to one count of theft and one count of a computer crime in a courtroom in Madison, after insisting on his innocence since his arrest in 2015.

