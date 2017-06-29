Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault
Online court records indicate 30-year-old Kasey Dischman was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated assault on an unborn child. A criminal complaint says Dischman was roughly seven months pregnant when she injected herself with heroin she found under a couch June 23 in her home in East Butler.
