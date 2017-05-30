Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run, managed
An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. According to the preliminary report, prison workers consider communication to be the top problem at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it matters that sheriffs are enthusiastic a...
|54 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Prosecutors Already Cracking Down On Undocument...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Was Texas Prosecutor's Murder an 'Aryan Brother... (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|7
|Harsh Immigration Policies Put Domestic Violenc...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|2 hr
|anotherview
|5
|One more sentenced in deacon drug-ring case (Dec '16)
|14 hr
|Farting video
|15
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|17 hr
|YuckFouBuddy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC