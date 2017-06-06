Police: Friends filmed Missouri man dragging kitten to death
Two 18-year-old Missouri men are accused of tying a kitten to a car's bumper and dragging it to its death, then posting video online showing people "laughing as the cat tossed and turned" behind the vehicle. Jordan Hall was charged Tuesday and Kyle Williams on Sunday with animal abuse and armed criminal action.
