Pharmacy execs indicted after babies allegedly get 'super-potent' drugs

Two compounding pharmacy executives are facing federal charges for allegedly failing to recall "super-potent" painkillers that in one case sickened babies at an Indiana hospital, officials said. Paul J. Elmer, 64, owner of Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, and Caprice R. Bearden, 62, the company's director of compliance, were indicted Thursday on 10 charges involving drugs that were labeled as far more or far less potent than their actual strength, the Justice Department said.

