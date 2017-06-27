Pennsylvania to set policy limiting r...

Pennsylvania to set policy limiting release of police video

8 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The state is poised to set a policy exempting police audio and video recordings from its public-records law and giving police departments broad discretion over when to refuse requests from people for copies of them. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he would sign a bill that cleared its last legislative hurdle Tuesday, passing the Senate without debate, 49-1.

