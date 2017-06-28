Penn West shares plunge after SEC files fraud charges involving three former execs

Shares in Penn West Petroleum dropped sharply Wednesday morning after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it had filed fraud-related charges against it and three former finance executives. The Calgary-based oil and gas firm's stock fell by as much as 10.34 per cent, or 18 cents, to a 52-week low of $1.56, after being halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange pending the announcement.

