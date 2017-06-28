Penn West shares plunge after SEC fil...

Penn West shares plunge after SEC files fraud charges involving three former execs

5 hrs ago

Shares in Penn West Petroleum dropped sharply Wednesday morning after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it had filed fraud-related charges against it and three former finance executives. The Calgary-based oil and gas firm's stock fell by as much as 10.34 per cent, or 18 cents, to a 52-week low of $1.56, after being halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange pending the announcement.

