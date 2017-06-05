Pence promises end to Obamacare durin...

Pence promises end to Obamacare during Milwaukee visit

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Vice President Mike Pence and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speak during a roundtable event at Direct Supply, a medical supply on Saturday June 10, 2017 in Milwaukee. Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders Saturday that the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care law with a system that gives states greater flexibility over coverage for their residents.

