OJ Simpson gets July 20 parole hearin...

OJ Simpson gets July 20 parole hearing date in Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a July 20 parole hearing that could have him released from a Nevada prison on Oct. 1, a state parole official said. Simpson, now 70, has served more than eight years of a nine-to-33 year sentence imposed after he was found guilty in 2008 of armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges stemming from a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in September 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 38 min CodeTalker 112
News "Just Busted" hits East TN newsstands (May '10) 9 hr Jill Cogburn 40
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 11 hr Cali 173
News 2 charged in 2014 fatal fire in Fayette County (Dec '15) 13 hr Bit__ 11
News Marina City Web site draws board's anger with s... (Feb '09) 18 hr Super Free 100
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 19 hr Merchant of Alzhe... 23
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) 19 hr Ron Paul Loyalists 9
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC