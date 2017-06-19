Ohio superintendent charged with gross sexual imposition
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl. The Springfield News-Sun reports the Indian Lake Local Schools has placed 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell on paid leave after he was arrested by Washington Township police Monday and charged with gross sexual imposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|9 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|169
|LA County leaders approve millions for legal fu...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|11
|FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroin...
|3 hr
|District 1
|2
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|4 hr
|wtf
|176
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|5 hr
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|7 hr
|Trumpenstein bank...
|35
|Repeated arrests cost Columbus lawyer her license
|8 hr
|Big Johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC