Official: Oakland mayor bungled police sex misconduct probe

From the mayor on down, a court-appointed investigator said Wednesday that Oakland officials mishandled, downplayed and ignored a far-reaching sexual misconduct scandal in the city's police department. In a court filing, investigator Ed Swanson put most of the blame for the bungled probe on former police chief Sean Whent, who resigned under pressure last year.

