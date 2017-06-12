Official hopes charges in Flint water...

Official hopes charges in Flint water case help return trust

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Nick Lyon, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, walks out of the courtroom after his release on a cash bond following his arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Genesee District Co... . Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens to District Court Judge Nathaniel Perry read her charges during her arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 20... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ... 4 hr SEE WHAT 7
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 17 hr Aunt Fanny 28
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... 21 hr okimar 4
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 22 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 29
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... Thu guest 9
News New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ... Wed spytheweb 1
News New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Dep... Wed spytheweb 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC