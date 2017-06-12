Officer accused of using chokehold ch...

Officer accused of using chokehold charged with manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A suspended Las Vegas police officer accused of using an unapproved chokehold on an unarmed man he was trying to arrest became the first in the department in 27 years to be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officer Kenneth Lopera's on-duty actions in the May 14 death of Tashii S. Brown outside a Las Vegas Strip casino amounted to criminal conduct, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) 2 hr Know your friends 52
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 4 hr NOM s Waffle House 24
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) 5 hr Federal Dot 7
News Public record for June 7, 2017 7 hr MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Man gets 15 years for girlfriend's fatal burns 7 hr Mcdc 2
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 9 hr Vito 5
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) 11 hr jjbateman5678 1,218
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC