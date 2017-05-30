North Hills man charged in babya s de...

North Hills man charged in babya s death had 3 previous DUI convictions

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

VAN NUYS >> A North Hills man with three prior DUI convictions has been charged with murder in connection with an alleged head-on DUI crash into a car containing a pregnant woman who gave birth to a baby girl who died soon afterward, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Julian Gutierrez, 25, is charged with one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses and driving with a 0.08 blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 56 min Horrible 1
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 6 hr Unknowns 11
News No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re... 10 hr Guns and Freedom 10
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 14 hr whooooo 4
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) 20 hr AlwaysRight 27
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) Thu Cordwainer Trout 20
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Thu Shadylane127 16
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC