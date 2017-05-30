North Hills man charged in babya s death had 3 previous DUI convictions
VAN NUYS >> A North Hills man with three prior DUI convictions has been charged with murder in connection with an alleged head-on DUI crash into a car containing a pregnant woman who gave birth to a baby girl who died soon afterward, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Julian Gutierrez, 25, is charged with one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses and driving with a 0.08 blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|56 min
|Horrible
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|10 hr
|Guns and Freedom
|10
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|14 hr
|whooooo
|4
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Shadylane127
|16
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC