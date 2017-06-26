No charges filed in police shooting o...

No charges filed in police shooting of mentally ill man

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police homicide Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Share on LinkedIn 23 min Lyin Fake News Inc 1
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... 38 min 333stenbrian 1
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 59 min kauna 26
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 2 hr Cops are Liars an... 5
News Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca... 2 hr bottlecap 1
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 12 hr Trump Plotza 12
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 16 hr Former DEM 36
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC