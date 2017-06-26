No charges filed in police shooting of mentally ill man
Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police homicide Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share on LinkedIn
|23 min
|Lyin Fake News Inc
|1
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|38 min
|333stenbrian
|1
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|59 min
|kauna
|26
|Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf...
|2 hr
|Cops are Liars an...
|5
|Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca...
|2 hr
|bottlecap
|1
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|12 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|16 hr
|Former DEM
|36
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC