New York OK's family-DNA searches for suspects, amid debate

New York is becoming the latest U.S. state to let police hunt for suspects by identifying their relatives through DNA, after officials voted Friday to allow a practice that authorities call a crime-solver but civil libertarians consider a DNA dragnet. The technique, known as familial DNA searching, is now expected to be available this fall in New York.

