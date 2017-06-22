New video after Philando Castile shoo...

New video after Philando Castile shooting: 'Mom... I don't want you to get shooted'

Squad car video shows the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend begging her mother to stop cursing so we won't be shot. New video after Philando Castile shooting: 'Mom... I don't want you to get shooted' Squad car video shows the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend begging her mother to stop cursing so we won't be shot.

Chicago, IL

