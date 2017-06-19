New laws take effect in Maryland on July 1
In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Maryland, in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. New laws taking effect in Maryland include steps to provide funding for Planned Parenthood to mitigate potential federal cuts and require schools to teach about the dangers of opioid addiction.
