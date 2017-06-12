Nevada governor vetoes Medicaid-for-a...

Nevada governor vetoes Medicaid-for-all plan

14 hrs ago

Nevada's governor has vetoed a bill that would have made the state the first to open Medicaid to all residents. The Democratic-led state legislature passed a bill earlier this month that would have allowed anyone to purchase a Medicaid-like policy, regardless of their income.

Chicago, IL

