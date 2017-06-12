Nevada governor vetoes Medicaid-for-all plan
Nevada's governor has vetoed a bill that would have made the state the first to open Medicaid to all residents. The Democratic-led state legislature passed a bill earlier this month that would have allowed anyone to purchase a Medicaid-like policy, regardless of their income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|2 hr
|Disturbing News
|12
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|3 hr
|lugnut
|1
|RCMP: More than $200,000 found in speeding truck
|4 hr
|Cain
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|4 hr
|Cain
|1
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|4 hr
|Cain
|1
|Charge Dropped Against Mom Who Fled With Childr...
|4 hr
|Cain
|1
|Travis Vader murder charges substituted for man...
|4 hr
|Cain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC