Mystery surrounds death of 14-year-old girl found in Texas landfill

The death of a 14-year-old girl is shrouded in mystery after her body was found in a landfill in northern Texas this week. Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen walking her dog not far from her house in Bedford on Monday around 6:20 p.m. local time.

