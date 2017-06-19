Mystery surrounds death of 14-year-old girl found in Texas landfill
The death of a 14-year-old girl is shrouded in mystery after her body was found in a landfill in northern Texas this week. Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen walking her dog not far from her house in Bedford on Monday around 6:20 p.m. local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ...
|12 min
|One Womyn Riot
|66
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|30 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|51
|FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroin...
|42 min
|Let her rip
|5
|UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living...
|1 hr
|hmmmmm
|13
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Straight talking ...
|458
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|8 hr
|Oneryders Daughter
|198
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|10 hr
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC