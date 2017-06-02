Murder-for-hire case shown on a Copsa heads to third trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Prosecutors appeared cocky during Dalia Dippolito's second trial on charges she tried to hire a hitman to kill her newlywed husband, a case that gained international attention when video of the former escort's alleged solicitation became an internet sensation and appeared on the TV shows "Cops" and "20/20."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|24 min
|It Is A Wonderful...
|13
|Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Harsh Immigration Policies Put Domestic Violenc...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|14 hr
|Headline Chasers
|6
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|15 hr
|Jordan Holiday
|159
|Why it matters that sheriffs are enthusiastic a...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Prosecutors Already Cracking Down On Undocument...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC