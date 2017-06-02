Murder-for-hire case shown on a Copsa...

Murder-for-hire case shown on a Copsa heads to third trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medincine Hat News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Prosecutors appeared cocky during Dalia Dippolito's second trial on charges she tried to hire a hitman to kill her newlywed husband, a case that gained international attention when video of the former escort's alleged solicitation became an internet sensation and appeared on the TV shows "Cops" and "20/20."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 24 min It Is A Wonderful... 13
News Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi... 6 hr spytheweb 7
News Harsh Immigration Policies Put Domestic Violenc... 6 hr spytheweb 5
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 14 hr Headline Chasers 6
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 15 hr Jordan Holiday 159
News Why it matters that sheriffs are enthusiastic a... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News Prosecutors Already Cracking Down On Undocument... 18 hr tomin cali 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC