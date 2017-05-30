Murder charges dropped against man who spent 25 years in prison
Prosecutors dropped all charges Thursday against a Detroit man who accused police of pinning a murder on him by seizing his mother's gun and switching bullets in a case that kept him in prison for 25 years. An analysis of two bullets from the victim shows they don't match the gun that was offered as the murder weapon at Ricks' trial in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|56 min
|Horrible
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|10 hr
|Guns and Freedom
|10
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|14 hr
|whooooo
|4
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Shadylane127
|16
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC