MP David Lammy urges swift action to allay Grenfell cover-up fears
Labour MP David Lammy has called on the Prime Minister and Metropolitan Police to immediately seize all relevant Grenfell Tower documents. He said that after speaking to residents, suspicion of a cover-up is rising and Theresa May and investigators must ensure all pertinent documents are protected.
