Mother: Boyfriend stuck finger down b...

Mother: Boyfriend stuck finger down baby's throat to stop crying

A two-month-old baby is fighting for his life after being abused by his mother's boyfriend, according to police. Sickles and Meyer were called to the Shepherdsville Police Department for a follow-up interview more than one week after Sickles' infant son showed signs of child abuse.

Chicago, IL

