More
President Donald Trump told Republican senators Tuesday that the House-passed health care bill he helped revive is "mean" and urged them to craft a version that is "more generous," congressional sources said. Trump's remarks were a surprising slap at a Republican-written House measure that was shepherded by Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and whose passage the president lobbied for and praised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Dep...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Arias speaks out about case in jailhouse interview (May '13)
|7 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|15 hr
|earwitness
|2
|Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ...
|17 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|4
|Mother who tortured adopted daughter for 20 yea... (May '14)
|17 hr
|Gordy Glans
|3
|Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la...
|18 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|28
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC