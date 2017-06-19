More

More

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Senate Republican health care bill would guarantee immediate assistance for insurance markets that are struggling in many states. Yet overall it would do the same thing as its House counterpart: less federal money for health insurance and a greater likelihood that more Americans will be uninsured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 7 min anonymous 34
News LA County leaders approve millions for legal fu... 33 min katrina 15
general question 36 min demo 1
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 36 min Ronald 32
News President takes victory lap on Supreme Court Ob... (Jul '15) 47 min Black Appalachia 15
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 52 min He Named Me Black... 20
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 58 min Red Crosse 191
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC