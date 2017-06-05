Moorhead man arrested on 4 felony child abuse charges
A Moorhead man is accused of rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Foltz is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault, all felonies.
