Missouri man cleared in 1997 sex case...

Missouri man cleared in 1997 sex case by DNA evidence

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals after entering a disputed plea in the 1997 sexual assault of a teenager has been cleared of the crime after genetic evidence was re-tested and excluded him as a suspect. The top prosecutor in southwestern Missouri's Jasper County dropped the case against 58-year-old Mike Wilkerson last Friday, citing the recent DNA testing conducted on a cigarette butt and a condom found at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vt. man with violent criminal history goes free 2 hr Bartholemew 1
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-wa... 3 hr kwg2503 1
News Toone murder case set for grand jury 3 hr Lady Mckinnie 4
News Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ... 5 hr Daniel your a star 21
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 5 hr A Shame 5
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 9 hr Not very good 18
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC