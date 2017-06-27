Missouri man cleared in 1997 sex case by DNA evidence
A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals after entering a disputed plea in the 1997 sexual assault of a teenager has been cleared of the crime after genetic evidence was re-tested and excluded him as a suspect. The top prosecutor in southwestern Missouri's Jasper County dropped the case against 58-year-old Mike Wilkerson last Friday, citing the recent DNA testing conducted on a cigarette butt and a condom found at the scene.
