Michigan man convicted on single hair...

Michigan man convicted on single hair freed after 41 years

10 hrs ago

A Detroit man who spent four decades in prison was freed on Thursday after prosecutors agreed that his 1976 murder conviction hinged on the flimsiest of evidence: a single hair. Ledura Watkins, 61, walked out of the Wayne County Jail in downtown Detroit after a court hearing in which his conviction was overturned.

Chicago, IL

