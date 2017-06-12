Michigan health chief charged with in...

Michigan health chief charged with involuntary manslaughter for Flint water crisis

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water. Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

