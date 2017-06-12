Michigan gov defending officials charged with manslaughter over water crisis
An apologetic Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was largely silent last year when criminal charges were brought against state officials over Flint's man-made drinking water crisis, except to say some "bureaucrats" had failed residents and that he was focused on the city's recovery. Now, with two of his own cabinet members facing unprecedented manslaughter or other charges related to a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak that some experts have linked to the municipal water, a more defiant Snyder is keeping them on the job and publicly and privately defending their names despite calls for their removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge sentences man who raped sister to probati...
|14 min
|Bless Donald
|3
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|3 hr
|Kelly
|9
|Badges and Body Cams for Pottsville Police
|10 hr
|Trillion Dollars
|3
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|14 hr
|Everyone
|3
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|17 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|US backs away from California pollution fight
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC